Gambia: WFD Trains Women Councilors On Inclusive Politics, Gender Development

Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) on Wednesday 5th July 2023 convened a two-day training on inclusive politic and women empowerment initiatives for Persons With Disabilities and other marginalised groups of elected and nominated women councilors from each council.

The event, held at a local hotel in Bijilo, forms part of WFD's maiden engagement with the local councils.

At the opening ceremony, Madi Jobarteh, country director of Westminster Foundation for Democracy, extended hearty congratulation to all the mayors, chairpersons and councilors on their election.

"Your election into office comes with huge expectation from your people and a tremendous responsibility from your positions that you would serve effectively, diligently, and conscientiously to significantly change the lives of your people for the better. At Westminster Foundation for Democracy, we firmly believe that only strong democracies can deliver prosperity, guarantee human security and durable peace, and ensure people live in dignity and are free from fear and want."

Jobarteh reminded that in democracy, all people no matter their tribe, religious belief, sex or background should be able to take part in political life and have a say in the decisions that affect their lives.

"Democracy underpins and provides the solutions to the major challenges of our time, from inequality to public health, climate change and discrimination." he added.

Saffie Sankareh-Farage, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Regional Governments, Lands and Religious Affairs, expressed delight with the fact that this group of individuals have broken barriers and achieved significant milestone in their political careers.

She noted that inclusive politics is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy and that it recognises the importance of diverse perspective and ensures that all members of society, regardless of their gender, disability of social status, have a voice in the decision- making processes.

"By actively engaging in inclusive politics, you can advocate for policies that reflect the needs and aspirations of all constituents, making our governance structures more representative and responsive."

In addition, she noted that female councilors have the power to inspire, lead and make a lasting impact with dedication to service and commitment towards advancing gender equality and inclusive governance.

Also speaking, E David Belgrove OBE, British High Commissioner to The Gambia, stated that women's political participation is fundamental for gender equality and genuine democracy.

"Women's direct engagement in public decision-making is a means of ensuring better accountability. Women's participation advances gender equality and affects both the range of policy issues that get considered and the types of solutions that are proposed. The positive impact of women in politics is undeniable. Women bring different views, talents and perspectives to politics, with help shape the political agenda. Paving the way for women to participate in political, business, and civic arenas as an-investment is more equitable, just, and peaceful societies. Women's voices must not only be present but heard in political processes that affect them." he said

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Mayor of Banjul City Council expressed delight to share ideas with her female colleagues in the country's political space.

She indicated that joining politics requires financial resources that women generally are unable to afford for the huge financial demands that comes with it. This, she added, mainly accounts for women's low or non-engagement in politics.

Mayoress Lowe reminded that the government of The Gambia has elaborated a National Gender Policy with the aim of achieving gender equity and women empowerment as an integral part of the national development process through enhancing people's participation for sustainable and equitable development and poverty reduction, which she believes, is a laudable move.