Gambia: Coach Chorro Mbenga Anticipates Red Scorpions 11th Title Triumph

Chorro Mbenga-Nyassi, head coach of Red Scorpions FC has a strong belief and anticipation that she will guide her side to their 11th Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's First Division League title this season.

Coach Mbenga-Nyassi was speaking to the press on Monday, after Red Scorpions defeated basement side City Girls 3-1 during their week-14 fixtures of the Women 1st Division League played at the Bakau Mini Stadium.

Kumba Kuyateh opened the scoring for the table toppers in the 11th minute before Maimuna Dukureh and Fatoumata Jammeh extended their lead in the 58th and 90+3 minutes respectively.

Sally Saidykhan scored City Girls consolation goal from the spot in the 45+3 minute.

"We know that the title will be decided when we play against Berewuleng (who are their title tide competitor.) We promised not to leave any stone unturned as we knew it's not going to be an easy game."

Meanwhile, Berewuleng, who were promoted to the 1st Division League last season, did very well in the same year as they finished 3rd position. This year, they occupy 2nd position with 34 points, six points behind leaders Red Scorpions (40 points) after 14 matches.

"We know that Berewuleng have a good side but we (Red Scorpions) are not going to allow them to be champions this time around. This is the bottom line."

Despite not knowing their next opponent at the time of writing this report, Coach Chorro noted that even though they usually know their opponents at the dying minutes they would still go and prepare better.

Meanwhile, Red Scorpions who are unbeaten in the Gambian Women's League this season in 14 games, collected 13 wins and one draw. Berewuleng so far collected 11 victories, one draw and suffered two defeats in 14 encounters so far.