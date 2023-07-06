Gambia: FAO Backs PPR Vaccination Campaign in 10 Districts

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nation through the Adapting Agriculture to Climate Change in The Gambia Project (AACCP) and in collaboration with the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) recently embarked on a Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) mass vaccination exercise in 10 districts in The Gambia.

The campaign, which was financed at the cost of D1,645, 000, covers the North Bank Region, Central River Region North and Upper River Region North.

Sheep and goat farmers in The Gambia struggled with the effect of the deadly Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) and in view of the fact that small ruminants are the primary livestock for many low-income, food-deficit households.

It is an undeniable fact that small ruminants play a significant role in improving the economic status of poor rural farmers as well as food and nutrition security in the country.

Livestock and livestock products account for a significant chunk in the national economy and the well-being of Gambians.

According to research from FAO, farmers generate at least 45% profit on the cost of treatment, while returns to capital invested may even be greater, according to FAO experts.

This is due to the high loss in productivity from diseases such as PPR in small ruminants and the recurrent loss and reduction in profit due to parasitic infections. Cognisant of the socio-economic importance of small ruminants and the devastating nature of PPR to small ruminants' production, FAO deemed it necessary to assist in the campaign to combat the challenge.

Also, the exercise is part of FAO's support to the Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Agriculture and the Department of Livestock Services in the implementation of the Global Strategy for the Control and Eradication of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in the face of adapting to the impacts of climate change.

"The Global Strategy aims to eradicate PPR by 2030. In the Gambia, FAO representatives stated that the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) is endemic with annual surges of epidemic outbreaks that may negatively affect small ruminants."

The research further stated that the Livestock Census of 2016 reported that disease outbreaks affect about 47% of sheep and 50% of goats.

"Therefore, disease prevention and control programs through vaccinations are without doubt the most cost-effective means of prevention control, and even eradication of infectious animal diseases in the country."

Meanwhile, vaccination against PPR is a cost-effective preventative strategy that increases the productivity of small ruminants that will assist in poverty alleviation and the improvement of food and nutrition security." explained an expert from FAO.

According to livestock officials, the vaccination campaign would help prevent outbreaks of PPR disease, increase production and productivity, ensure incomes through livestock sales, and increase the intake of animal protein.

"The vaccination exercise will immensely reduce annual losses in the productivity of small ruminants from PPR and help farmers improve their income."