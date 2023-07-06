Gambia: Prosecutors Drop Criminal Charges Against Aisha Fatty

The eight (8) criminal charges against Aisha Fatty have been withdrawn by the police prosecution before Principal Magistrate Krubally of Banjul Magistrate Court.

When the case was announced, Commissioner Abdoulie Sanneh appeared for the state while K. Jallow and F.S. Jaiteh appeared for the accused person.

Commissioner Sanneh took the floor and applied under section 68(1) of the criminal procedure code for the matter to be withdrawn from the court for them to put their house in order.

Counsel K. Jallow, reacting to the decision of the police prosecution, said she could ask for a cost for leaving the High Court in the civil matter in which Aisha is involved and only for the prosecution to withdraw the case.

She further informed the court that she will not be opposed to the withdrawal and prayed the prosecution put their house in order as soon as possible.

The magistrate informed the court that the matter was mentioned last Friday and adjourned to today for further mention only for the prosecution to withdraw the matter. He said the court had no other opinion but to withdraw the matter.

"The matter is hereby struck out from the court," he ruled.

Below are the charges

Count 1: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01Laws of The Gambia 2009. Aisha Fatty, sometime in November 2021 or thereabout in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court., stole a vehicle with the brand name Mercedes Benz GLE 63 Brabus black in colour with registration number BJL 0999 W which is valued at S240, 000, being the property of Motor Lands Company owned by one Abdoulaye Thiam and thereby committed an offence.

Count 2: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Laws of The Gambia. Aisha Fatty, sometime in November 2021 or thereabout in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, a stolen motor vehicle with brand name Mercedes Benz GLE 53 Brabus white in colour with registration number BJL 4222 which is valued at $ 102, 000, being the property of Motor Lands owned by one Abdoulaye Thiam and thereby committed an offence.

Count 3: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Laws of The Gambia 2009. Aisha Fatty, sometime in October 2021 or thereabout in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, stole the sum of $380, 000.00 equivalent to D19, 500, 000.00 belonging to Abdoulaye Thiam which you were to transmit to Waterfront Fajara Company for the purchase of a property on behalf of the said Abdoulaye Thiam and thereby committed an offence.

Count 4: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01Laws of The Gambia 2009. Aisha Fatty, sometime in November 2021 or thereabout in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, stole the sum of $150, 000.00 equivalent to D7, 696, 500 which was given to you by Abdoulaye Thiam for construction of an office complex for your joint business and thereby committed an offence.

Count 5: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Laws of The Gambia. Aisha Fatty, sometime in November diverse places in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, stole a total of 3522.5 grams of gold valued at CFA 123, 305, 500,00 being the property of Abdoulaye Thiam and thereby committed an offence.

Count 6: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Laws of The Gambia 2009. Aisha Fatty, sometime in November 2021 or thereabout in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, stole a total of 5745.93 grams of gold valued at CFA 202, 645, 917.00 being the property of Abdoulaye Thiam and thereby committed an offence.

Count 7: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Laws of The Gambia 2009. Aisha Fatty, sometime in November 2021 or thereabout in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, stole the sum of CFA 180, 000. 000 which monies were given to you by the owner, Abdoulaye Thiam, to purchase gold on his behalf for a joint business and thereby committed an offence.

Count 8: Theft contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Laws of The Gambia 2009. Aisha Fatty, sometime in November 2021 thereabout in Banjul and diverse places in the Republic of The Gambia and within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, stole CFA 316, 048, 583 worth of gold from the owner, Abdoulaye Thiam, for sale and which property you converted to your personal use and thereby committed an offence.