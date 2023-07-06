Ghana: NHIA CEO Dr Okoe Boye Hails Ghana Armwrestlers ...for 12th Awc Exploit

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, has hailed the national armwrestling team, the Golden Arms, for its performance at the just ended Africa Armwrestling Championship (AWC) held in Ghana.

The team swept 132 medals to emerge winners of the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship (AWC) held on June 21-24 at the GNAT Hall.

It consisted of 47 gold medals, 55 silver medals and 30 bronze medals after the two-day left and right arm battles and trailed by continental powerhouse of Africa armwrestling, Egypt and Nigeria.

Receiving a delegation of officials and pullers on Monday at the NHIA offices, Dr Okoe Boye praised the team for the performance exhibited at the championship, saying that it was an indication of their readiness for the Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana in 2024.

"It was quite pleasant to host and win. You did very well and I'll urge you to train harder and remain disciplined to replicate the feat at the Africa Games," said the ardent fan of the sport and former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency.

Dr Okoe Boye also praised the leadership of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) for the successful organisation of the event, and the effort to promote and develop the sport to the level where it has become a household sport discipline in a short time.

He lauded the NHIA's partnership with the GAF, saying, "NHIA is happy to partner any institution that promotes and encourage physical activity and healthy living."

He said during his tertiary school days at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, he was the best puller and completed school unbeaten and was therefore happy to see the sport being taken to a professional level.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed his continuous commitment to the sport and assured them of his support.

The team led by President of the Ghana and Africa Armwrestling Federations, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, explained that the visit to the NHIA office was to officially thank Dr Okoe Boye and the NHIA for their support during the AWC, and to present the medals and trophy won to them.

He said the Golden Arms' record winning of 132 medals could not have been possible without the support of the NHIA.

He disclosed that Ghana has been granted the hosting rights for the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship, but was waiting for the official announcement in Kazakhstan.

Other GAF members present were Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Vice President, Mr Husseini Akuetteh Addy, Technical Director, Nii Otoo Larkyne, Coach; Edward Yamoah Asamoah, male captain; Grace Mintah, female captain and Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo, an athlete.