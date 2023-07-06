Ghana: Domestic Club Licensing Process for 2023/24 Season Open

6 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Club Licensing Department has opened the application process for domestic clubs to apply for license to participate in the 2023/24 competitions.

In line with the GFA Club Licensing Regulations, all clubs that intend to participate in any of the elite competitions of the GFA must apply and be assessed.

"In view of this, Premier League Clubs, Division One League (DOL) and Women's League Clubs have been invited by the Club Licensing Department to apply for a license to participate in the competitions of the GFA for 2023/24 season," a statement from the FA has said.

The statement added that "An official invitation and timetable have been sent to the clubs together with the relevant requirements. The process shall be assessed via the online platform for the two top tier men's competitions this year as part of the implementation of the CAF online platform."

It said "The department shall from Wednesday July 12 to Saturday July 15, organise a workshop and orientation for the all clubs.

