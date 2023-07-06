Ghana: 'Absa Access' Set to Change the Face of Banking in Ghana

ABSA Bank has launched "Absa Access", a new platform for its clients and institutions to give them instant access to all transactions, products and services across multiple channels with just a single sign-on.

The platform also has a unique element that makes it possible for any standard browser to access it.

Clients can now enjoy simple, secure and cost-effective domestic payments, gain full control of their payables, cash flows, salaries, supplier and pension payments and many more.

The bank has also partnered with all three major mobile network companies in Ghana to enable the transfer of funds to mobile wallets of beneficiaries instantly.

Commenting on the new product, Managing Principal in charge of Absa Bank's Corporate and Investment Banking, Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, said, "Our customers are the reason we are in business. Our s

uccess lies in understanding their needs, being responsive to their requests and going above and beyond to transform their experience with us."

She said, "Absa Access is truly a game-changer, and will significantly modify the way we deliver banking services to our customers. Our brand purpose reflects a journey of empowering Africa's tomorrow, together...one story at a time. This means we are constantly responding to the changing dynamics of the ecosystem and using new information to meet the shifting needs of our clients."