Kenya: Why Bitok Is Unworried About Cameroonian Threat in Quest for Olympic Qualification

Nairobi — National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok is optimistic that Cameroon will pose little threat to their ambitions of qualifying for next year's Paris Olympics.

Bitok said the fact that Malkia Strikers have beaten the West Africans in their recent meetings shows how far the girls have come since losing the continental title to their archrivals in 2021.

"I know it is very competitive but we have good history. I know we have played Cameroon twice...we beat them the last time when we were battling for qualification to the last edition of the Olympics (in Tokyo in 2021). The squad that I have now is much stronger than before so I am confident that we will come back home with the trophy (continental title)," Bitok said.

Kenya are among favourites for the Africa Nations Championships, set for August 6-18 in Cameroon.

The homegirls will be seeking to reclaim their crown they relinquished to their fellow Africans after losing 3-1 at the Kigali Arena, two years ago.

It was sweet revenge for the West Africans who had a year earlier missed out on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after a 3-2 loss to the nine-time continental champions.

At last year's Women's Volleyball Championships in the Netherlands, the Kenyans were once again supreme, winning in straight sets to collect their only win of the global competition.

Although Bitok is bullish about his charges' prospects of lifting a tenth crown, the coach is however keen to arrive in Yaounde with minimal pressure on his shoulders.

Malkia still have to play in the FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup set for July 27-30 in France.

Bitok is eyeing a good performance in Europe to gain enough points to guarantee qualification for Paris.

"We want to win at least one or two matches so that we can increase our points...because this time they are going to use rankings to determine qualification to the Olympics. When we go to Cameroon, we want to have more points...we don't want to have much pressure so we can play in a relaxed environment and bring the trophy back home," the former coach of Rwandese side APR said.

The coach further revealed the team have undergone rigorous preparations and that all players are in tip-top shape and raring to serve off.

"The training started two weeks ago...and we have 20 players. The competition between them was very tough. Most of the players who came from high school last year are already fighting for the top positions. They want to be in the starting VI," he said.

Bitok added: "We have Chumba (Sharon) and Veronicah (Adhiambo) who are playing professional. It is the first time we are going to have two professionals playing in the national team. We have experienced players like Edith Wisa, Mercy Moim and also...coming back in assistant captain, Trizah Atuka."

He was speaking on Wednesday morning during the unveiling of a Ksh 15 million sponsorship by betting firm, Mozzartbet, at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Nairobi.

The sponsorship is a Ksh 5million increase from last year's package provided by the firm.

Speaking at the same function, Mozzartbet country manager Sasha Krneta said the company is confident in the team's abilities to rule African volleyball and the world in general.

"We trust this team and know they are the best in Africa. Let us continue that way. In August, they have their continental competition and we believe they will beat Cameroon. It will be indeed a very great achievement," Krneta said.

He reiterated Mozzartbet's dedication to supporting Malkia as part of their efforts to uplift Kenyan sports.

"Due to the new taxes, now, unfortunately we may need to reduce our expenses but we will keep supporting sports and engaging in CSR because we know how much it helps the local communities. We are committed to growing Kenyan sports and that's why we are doing this," he said.

Malkia are expected to depart the country on Friday for a training camp in Morocco before flying to France on July 25 - in time for their global campaign.