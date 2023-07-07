Nigeria: Governor Akeredolu Not Yet Fit to Return to Work - Ondo Government

The Ondo State government says Governor Ajeredolu's doctors will determine his return date.

The Ondo State Government says Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is unfit to return to work at the moment.

Mr Akeredolu was scheduled to resume duty on Thursday from a month-long sick leave. The state House of Assembly formally transferred his office to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the acting governor.

But in a statement on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said Mr Akeredolu would be back only when his doctors say he is fit to do so.

The state lawmakers, however, have not stated whether they will extend Mr Aiyedatiwa's service as acting governor, which expires on Thursday.

In her statement, Mrs Ademola-Olateju conveyed the gratitude of the governor to the people of the state for their ceaseless prayers and messages of goodwill for his full recovery and return to good health soon.

"This unprecedented display of genuine affection and solidarity has been a soothing balm and the reinvigorating elixir sustaining the determination, not only for the amiable Governor to stand on his feet, but also, and more importantly, for him to continue his service to the people, particularly the good people of Ondo State," the statement said.

"The Governor thanks the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and members of his team, all party leaders, his brother Governors and the members of the State House of Assembly for their support.

"He is in high spirits and expects to join the people of the State as soon as his doctors consider it expedient."

Meanwhile, labour unions in the state have also advised the governor to complete his recovery before resuming duty.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by their leaders - Oladele Amoko of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Olapade Ademola of JNC and Clement Fatuase of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) - the unions expressed delight that the governor was recovering from his illness.

"We are delighted to receive the news of the swift recovery of our esteemed governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON," the statement said.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to God for His unwavering grace and healing bestowed upon our dedicated governor.

"The Organised Labour in Ondo State remains committed to interceding on behalf of the governor. We express our profound appreciation for the governor's unwavering love and dedication to the workers and people of the Sunshine State.

"Despite his speedy recovery, we strongly urge our dear governor to prioritise rest and complete recuperation before resuming his duties. We understand his inclination to resume work promptly due to his strong work ethic, but we implore him to allow himself more time to rest and fully recover."

The workers noted that there is evidence that the state is functioning smoothly without hindrance during the governor's absence.

"Although we miss his competent administrative decisions and interventions, we are confident in his imminent safe return," the workers noted.

"We call upon every citizen and resident of the state to continue to pray for our governor's well-being. He has proven to be the finest governor in recent times, and we stand firmly beside him, providing unwavering support to his administration until the end."