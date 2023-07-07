Cameroon: Fever Pitch in Cameroon As It Awaits Star PSG Striker Kylian Mbappé

Cameroon is on tenterhooks awaiting the arrival of French footballer Kylian Mbappé on Thursday. The PSG striker and France captain is visiting the country for the first time alongside his Cameroonian-born father Wilfrid.

After the US, Kylian Mbappé continues his holiday jaunt in Cameroon, far from the "will he stay or will he go" tensions over his contract with PSG.

During his stay he's expected to have meetings with the country's highest authorities as well as do some recreational and social stuff.

He's travelling with his father Wilfrid and former tennis star Yannick Noah, also of French-Cameroonian descent.

On the streets of Yaoundé, the world champion's maiden visit to his father's place of birth is the talk of the town.

Jean-Baptiste and Kizito made no attempt at false modesty: "For Cameroonians, Kylian Mbappé symbolises the winning, fighting spirit that we have, and that sets us apart from other Africans," they told RFI correspondent Joel Wadem.

"I'm very happy that he's coming here", Jean-Baptiste continued, "it's good that Mbappé remembers his Cameroonian roots, and that he's also coming to defend social causes," in reference to the footballer's foundation "Inspired by KM".

There's the odd dissenting voice though.

"From a sporting point of view, he's French, so it's of absolutely no benefit to us," said Augustin, deeming Mbappé's visit a non-event.

"If it was Joel Embiid [Franco-American-Cameroonian basketball player] who is potentially someone who will defend the honour of Cameroon, that might interest people. But Mbappé, well..."

No Samuel

During his stay in the land of the Indomitable Lions, Mbappé will visit a school in Yaoundé renovated thanks to his foundation, before meeting Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Ngute.

He'll show off his skills on the field with second division team Vent d'Etoudi, whose president is Yannick Noah.

But according to local media the striker will not be sitting down with Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Noah is organising Mbappé's schedule and is reportedly not on the best of terms with Eto'o.

The former tennis ace, and who remains one of France's most popular public figures, is also the founder of Village Noah - a tourism and leisure centre in the Etoudi district where Mbappé will be staying.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My phone never stops ringing, everyone wants to know if he's there and how to get to Noah Village, see him, take a photo, watch him," said Charles Foumane, the village's manager.

"We're experiencing more or less the same level of excitement as when we welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron."

Pressure back home

Mbappé will end his visit on Saturday with a trip to the island of Djébalé, off the coast of Douala, where his father was born.

A far cooler reception is waiting for him back in Paris.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaïfi warned Mbappé publicly on Wednesday that if he didn't extend his contract with the club within the next two weeks maximum, they could sell him on.

This came after Mbappé had announced that he won't trigger his extension, thus becoming a free agent next year.

"Our position is very clear. If Kylian Mbappé wants to stay, we want him to stay. But we can't let one of the best players in the world leave for free."

"No player is greater than the club," he said.