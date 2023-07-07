Nigeria: Women, Children Killed As ISWAP/Boko Haram Clash in Borno

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), killed scores of Boko Haram fighters, including their women and children in Sambisa Forest near the North East of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

It was gathered that the ISWAP terrorists group coordinated the raid at the hideouts of Boko Haram in Bula Alhaji Garwaye.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad and other multiple Sources told Vanguard.

It was gathered that the Boko Haram fighters and their families were among those who escaped the week-long airstrikes coordinated by the Nigerian military's Air Component Command of Operation Hadin Kai.

Sources said that the ISWAP group stormed the Hideouts

of Boko Haram terrorists in Bula Alhaji Garwaye, Sambisa Forest on motorcycles before they opened fire at every one spotted within the area.

"They killed all the women and their children. Even little babies were not spared. The dead bodies could be more than 50. There are many of them. The dead bodies were scattered all over the place as we speak," The Source said.

Sources said only a few fighters escaped while their properties, motorcycles, bicycles and rifles were looted by the attackers. They later burned the hamlet of Boko Haram and left the scene.

Our Correspondent reported imilar attack was carried out by the Boko Haram factor in December 2022, when they killed about 33 women to avenge the deaths of their members including a notorious commander, Malam Aboubakar (Munzir).

In a related development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has yesterday (Wednesday) killed over a dozen Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in another deadly airstrike.

The airstrike occurred at a location near Marte , a local government headquarters in Borno state, northeast Nigeria

The insurgents were neutralized in a precise, intelligence-led air strike carried out by the Air Component command, Operation Hadin Kai in Tumbum SHITTU.

It was gathered that the military airstrikes were carried out following surveillance that captured mass convergence of the terrorists in the area.

"This air operation was aimed to neutralize the strongholds of the ISWAP," an anonymous intelligence source said.