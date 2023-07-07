Nigeria: Senate Condemns Concessioning of Abuja, Kano Airports By Buhari Administration

The Abuja and Kano International Airports were concessioned to Corporacion America Airports Consortium two weeks before the exit of former President Muhammadu Buhari from office in May.

The Senate has faulted the agreement between the federal government and Corporacion America Airports Consortium on the concessioning of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

This was a sequel to a motion moved by Kawu Sumaila (NNPC, Kano South) at the plenary presided over by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Thursday.

The agreement on the concession is that Corporacion America Airports Consortium will be making an upfront payment of $7 million for Abuja airport for 20 years and $1.5 million for Kano airport for 30 years.

The total revenue from concessioning the two airports during the period is estimated at over $4 billion.

While presenting his motion, Mr Sumaila said the concession agreement was not transparent or done in the public's interest.

Therefore, he asked the Senate to condemn the concession agreement, encouraged the federal government to review the concession exercise and give a level playing field to all stakeholders in the aviation industry.

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), Sanni Musa (APC, Niger East) and David Jimkuta (APC, Taraba South) and other senators supported the motion.

The Deputy Senate President who presided over the plenary granted prayers of the motion to condemn the airports' concession agreement and call on the federal government to review it.

Mr Jibrin also granted additional prayer on the motion to allow the Senate Committee on Aviation, when constituted, to summon authorities in the Federal Ministry of Aviation over the agreement.