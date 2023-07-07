Nigeria: Military Destroys 30 Illegal Refineries, Arrests 42 Suspects in 3 Weeks

The Defence Headquarters, (DHQ) has said troops of Joint Task Force Operations DELTA SAFE discovered and destroyed 30 Illegal refining sites and arrested 42 economic saboteurs in three weeks operations.

This was contained in a text brief of the Defence Media Operations read by Brig Gen Abdullahi Ibrahim on troops operations covering between 15 June - 6 July 2023.

He said the troops in an effort to ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for business activities to strive in the South South zone of the country conducted patrols, raids, swamp buggy and anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the creeks, waterways, high seas, roads, towns and cities of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross River State respectively.

He said the operations were aimed at denying criminal elements freedom of action.

Consequently, the troops discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 125 storage tanks, 227 ovens, 11 dugout pits and 21 wooden boats.

Troops also recovered 1,675,700 litres of crude oil, 74,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 10 vehicles, 20 motorcycles, 8 weapons and 330 assorted ammunitions while 42 economic saboteurs were arrested within the period under review.

He said all recovered items and apprehended economic saboteurs have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.