Nigeria: Media Reports On Ministerial List Fabricated, Untrue - Presidency

The Presidency has reacted to the swirling speculations and rumours surrounding the awaited ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu, saying media reports on the subject so far were fabricated and untrue.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the President, Dele Alake, emphasised the unique executive presidency system and affirmed that the decision to unveil the cabinet list rests solely with the President, who will determine the most opportune time for its release.

He dismissed the various speculations, innuendos, and rumuors circulating in the media as baseless fabrications.

With Nigeria operating under an executive presidency rather than a parliamentary system, Alake highlighted the President's exclusive authority in forming the cabinet.

He stressed that it is the President's prerogative to decide the suitable moment to disclose the list of potential ministers.

He categorically stated that all the information reported in the media regarding the ministerial list lacked any factual basis, and there was no truth to the claims.

The Presidential Spokesperson urged the public to exercise caution and not be swayed by the unfounded rumours circulating in the media.

He assured the citizens that they would be promptly informed of the President's intentions as soon as he was ready to make his decision.

He said, "but the simple truth is that, you know, this is an executive presidency, we're not running a parliamentary system.

"So the President, the bucks stops on his table, and he decides when it's fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list. No. We are not unaware of all the speculations, and innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media.

"Now, I as a media man, I chuckle to myself that people want to sell, so they just fabricate. I can tell you all of those things you've been reading in the media were mere fabrications.

"There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions," Alake stated.