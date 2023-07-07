South Africa: Government Urged to Act On Illegal Mining

The number of fatalities from the gas leakage in Boksburg has risen to 17.

Five women, three children, including a one-year-old, and nine men were all killed after Wednesday night's gas leak in the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The tragedy happened after a group of zama zamas attempted to cut open a gas canister containing hazardous nitrogen oxide.

One more person died on Thursday morning after 16 were rushed to hospital on Wednesday night -- where another 16 people had succumbed after inhaling the dangerous nitrogen gas.

After a visit from Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana and other officials from the city of Ekurhuleni, provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela also paid a visit to the victims and families of the deceased.

Mawela said the squatter camp is known for illegal miners. He raised concerns that people don't report illegal activities to the authorities when they happen in their community.

"The illegal activities happening here are no exception. There are places like Jerusalem, west of Joburg, where similar illegal activities take place," he said.

Mawela said residents in different communities must help the police by reporting such illegal activities before tragedy strikes.

On Thursday morning, police officers confiscated equipment used by zama zamas. Phundukas, used to refine raw gold dust, and cylinders were among the equipment taken away by the authorities.

The mayor has promised the victims that the city will render necessary help to all the affected, including counselling for those who have lost their loved ones.

Speaking to some residents at the scene on Wednesday night, resident Shedu Machamo told Scrolla.Africa that one family lost five members while saving two by rushing them to the hospital.

Machamo described the scene as chaotic as he saw many people struggling to breathe while he saw some dropping dead in front of him. "I tried to save a one-year-old baby with the help of other community members. But the child died while we watched," she said.

Solly Nonyane, a traditional leader in the area, also confirmed that the gas leakage was a result of illegal mining done by the zama zamas; most of them are undocumented foreigners.

He said the issue of illegal mining is well known to the authorities -- and even the president -- who are not acting on it. "We are under siege," he said.