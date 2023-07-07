South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Calls for Eradication of Illegal Mining

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called for a total eradication of illegal mining that remains an enormous problem in the province.

This follows the tragic loss of innocent lives at the Angelo Informal Settlement, in Boksburg, due to a gas accident which occurred on Wednesday night, claiming the lives of 17 residents of the squatter camp.

In a statement on Thursday, the Committee noted allegations that the gas cylinder that caused this catastrophic incident was part of an illegal mining operation carried out by zama-zamas in the area.

"We are saddened by these events. Over the years, Gauteng has recorded countless deaths of innocent residents as a result of illegal mining activity that occasionally springs up in different parts of the province.

"The Committee calls on law enforcement agencies to setup dedicated and special units that will see the complete eradication of illegal mining activity in the province," Committee Chairperson, Bandile Masuku, said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement also expressed his condolences to the families of those affected. Also passing his condolences, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said support will be given to families of those affected and the surrounding community where the incident took place.