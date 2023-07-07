South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Calls for Eradication of Illegal Mining

7 July 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called for a total eradication of illegal mining that remains an enormous problem in the province.

This follows the tragic loss of innocent lives at the Angelo Informal Settlement, in Boksburg, due to a gas accident which occurred on Wednesday night, claiming the lives of 17 residents of the squatter camp.

In a statement on Thursday, the Committee noted allegations that the gas cylinder that caused this catastrophic incident was part of an illegal mining operation carried out by zama-zamas in the area.

"We are saddened by these events. Over the years, Gauteng has recorded countless deaths of innocent residents as a result of illegal mining activity that occasionally springs up in different parts of the province.

"The Committee calls on law enforcement agencies to setup dedicated and special units that will see the complete eradication of illegal mining activity in the province," Committee Chairperson, Bandile Masuku, said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement also expressed his condolences to the families of those affected. Also passing his condolences, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said support will be given to families of those affected and the surrounding community where the incident took place.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.