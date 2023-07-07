Nigeria: Fact-Checking - NOA Trains 1,117 to Combat Fake News

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in partnership with Tomruk iHub Multiverse, DAFUDA, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development (CJID), has rounded up the 9th series of its National Fact-Checking Course in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Speaking to at the closing ceremony, the Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, underscored the essence of the course, saying: "when you see what is on social media, the divisive, abusive, destructive messages have characterized the need for this.

"This is all part of what has become our take on the role of social media in misinformation, disinformation and of course, in the dissemination of false content, with all the culminating consequences on our national integrity, national values, national cohesion and unity."

The NOA boss revealed that after the conclusion of the 2023 general election, a heated struggle emerged to divide public sentiments, fostering animosity through the dissemination of fabricated news, false information, and misleading content.

"These detrimental practices, which manifest through various mediums such as text, videos, images, and verbal communication, pose significant threats to both national security and the overall progress of the nation.

"Should these activities persist without restraint, the proliferation of fake news holds the potential to incite violence, breed distrust among ethnic, religious, and regional communities, and spark acts of aggression?" he queried.

For his part, the CEO of Tomruk iHub Multiverse, Job David Ayuba, said: "Two years ago, before the elections, we saw that social media had the potential to question the legitimacy of government across Nigeria. We thought it was a good thing for us to begin to teach MDAs how to use different tools to tackle misinformation and disinformation."

The course was attended by 1,117 members of the intelligence community, military and paramilitary organizations, MDAs, and private sector organizations.