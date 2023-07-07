Mali/Guinea: Mental Strength to Determine Outcome in Guinea-Mali Play-Off, Says Morlaye Cisse

Morlaye Cisse, the head coach of Guinea's U23 team, has emphasized the importance of mental strength and focus as his team prepares to face Mali in the play-off of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The clash between these two similar teams will take place on Friday at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, deciding which team secures the third slot for the African continent at the Paris Olympics 2024.

While acknowledging Mali's strength as a tough opponent, Cisse believes that determination will be the key factor in securing victory.

"Both teams are gifted and play the same style of football, but the team with better mental strength will win," Cisse stated confidently.

Reflecting on Mali's 120-minute battle in their semi-final defeat against hosts Morocco, Cisse dismisses the notion that it gives his team an advantage.

He acknowledges the resilience of young players who quickly recover and remain motivated to succeed. With both teams possessing similar skill sets and playing styles, Cisse emphasizes the significance of attention to detail.

Cisse emphasizes the need for his team to capitalize on their goal-scoring opportunities while maintaining a strong defensive line against an equally determined Mali team.

"We need to be very technical, athletic, and focused to achieve our ultimate goal of Olympic qualification," explains the Guinea coach.

Aguibou Camara, the midfielder who represents Olympiacos FC in Greece, echoes Cisse's sentiments. He acknowledges the challenge presented by Mali's quality but remains resolute in their objective to secure Olympic qualification.

"It will be a complicated match, but our goal is to qualify for the Olympics, which requires hard work," Camara affirms.

Speaking about the team's morale, Camara emphasizes the players' motivation to deliver. The semi-final defeat has served as a catalyst for the team to work harder and strive for victory in the play-off.

With both teams poised for a fierce encounter, the Guinea-Mali play-off promises to be a test of mental resilience, technical prowess, and unwavering determination as they vie for a coveted Olympic spot.