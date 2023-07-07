Nigeria: Kano-Maradi Rail Contractor Evacuates $200m Equipment From Lagos Port

Mota-Engil has evacuated equipment worth $200m for the construction of $2billion Kano-Maradi Rail line from the Port and Cargo Terminals in Lagos.

The construction equipment which berthed in Lagos during the week was being added to Mota-Engil's already impressive inventory.

Some of the equipment are:

Wheel loaders; backhoe Loaders; Crawler Excavators; crawler Excavators; medium lift

Crawler Excavators; and heavy lift.

Others are, Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps; Concrete Mixer trucks; Telehandlers; Motor Graders; Vibratory Soil Compactors; Pneumatic Rollers; Mobile Cranes; Tipper Trucks among others.

Speaking to journalists while taking delivery of the equipment in Lagos, the company's Logistics Manager, Mr. Nuno Colaço, said the latest acquisition was a strategic investment for the present and for future.

He said further that the project was not only a landmark for the development of the railway infrastructure in Nigeria but also for the whole of West Africa.

The Customs Controller of Tin Can Island Command, Mr. Adekunle Oloyede, said that lately there has been a decrease of cargo throughput at the ports and expressed his delight at the sheer size of the Mota-Engil import, saying it was the evidence that the Nigerian economy was on the rebound.

Mota-Engil had also last month taken delivery of some equipment which have been dispatched to their various project sites.

Among its many projects in Nigeria include construction of the $1.959 billion Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway lines, the Sagamu-Benin expressway, the Lagos-Badagry expressway and is the reserved bidder for the 4th Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP reports that in 2018, Shoreline Group, the Nigerian energy and industrial conglomerate founded by Kola Karim, partnered with Mota-Engil, a publicly listed Portuguese construction company, to establish Mota-Engil Nigeria.