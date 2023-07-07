Liberia: Dr. Whapoe Picks Running Mate

-Vows to redeem, transform Liberia

The standard bearer for the opposition Vision for Liberia Transformation Party (VOLT) and presidential hopeful Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe has picked the party chairman Erasmus Daoda Fahnbulleh, as his running mate for the October elections.

Mr. Fahnbulleh, who hails from Grand Cape Mount County, western Liberia, is a Muslim and Imam with a strong knowledge in agriculture, having worked in the county for the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dr. Whapoe describes the ticket for the presidency as "Transformational", noting that the collaboration will liberate Liberians from poverty through agricultural productivity.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, dozens of partisans, sympathizers, and well-wishers of VOLT, including women, youth and girls converged at the party headquarters in Old Road community for the grand pronouncement of Mr. Fahnbulleh as Dr. Whapoe's running mate.

Dr. Whapoe says he was mandated and instructed by God to look in his house [party] and take someone who has a spirit of unity and self-sufficiency.

The presidential hopeful says he has also selected Mr. Fahnbulleh as a religious person to bring religious balance to the political space of Liberia, something he believes, will promote unity and togetherness.

"I am here today, to tell you that I will be on the ballot. My running mate is somebody you already know because he was chosen by God. My vice running mate is someone who has the heart of God and believes in agriculture like me.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I am excited to announce to you Mr. Erasmus Daoda Fahnbulleh as my vice running mate in the upcoming October 10 Presidential and Legislative elections" Dr. Whapoe announces."

Both men are agriculturists, as Dr. Whapoe himself is a farmer that has cultivated farms in several counties across the country.

He is optimistic the Whapoe-Fahnbulleh Ticket will defeat poverty and make Liberia self-reliant in food production through modernized farming.

"We have the Transformational roadmap to transform Liberia and make it respectable again. This country has lost sense of direction under this administration and so it's time for us to redeem and transform Liberia. I believe that with the help of my Vice President, we will make unity, development and religious tolerance [paramount] for all Liberians to live in peace and harmony", he adds.

In remarks, Mr. Fahnbulleh expressed excitement and appreciation for his selection by Dr. Whapoe as his running mate, stating that it's a privilege to transform Liberia.

"I am excited to be selected here today as your running mate. I believe with teamwork we can redeem and transform Liberia. You have selected me because you see me as a helper therefore, I want to assure you that I will not disappoint you for the confidence reposed in me", he promised. Editing by Jonathan Browne