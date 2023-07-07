Liberia: Campaign for Weah

-CDC mandates appointed officials

With barely 90 days to presidential and legislative elections, President Weah's ruling Coalition for Democratic Change calls on appointed officials here to go into trenches to rally support for President's reelection.

"Today we call on our officials; those that are appointed by President Weah to move into the trenches and rally support for the reelection of President Weah", says ruling party chairman, Mulbah Morlu.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, July 6, at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, he threw jive at the former ruling Unity Party, saying what the UP failed to accomplish in its 12 years of leadership, cannot be achieved even if given state power again.

Morlu continues that it will be very shameful for CDCians and patriotic Liberians who recognize the development of the country under the leadership of President Weah to sit supinely and watch the political battle without making their presence felt.

"If we win by 60%, there is nothing wrong with us pushing it to 70%," he adds.

According to him, it will be too risky for Liberians to change national power from the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change to the opposition community.

He maintains that the CDC government headed by President George Weah has demonstrated unmatched national growth and development in its first term than achievements of the UP.

The Weah administration that has been engulfed with rampant corruption, leaving three of its key officials sanctioned last year by the United States Government, says opposition politicians are seeking power to enrich themselves with state resources at the detriment of struggling citizens.

However, Morlu expresses confidence that President Weah will certainly win the October 10, 2023 elections in first round, because Liberians are resolved to reciprocate for development being carried out across the country.

He lauds the CDC 2023 Independent Primary Committee for smooth and democratic conduct of the party's primaries under the leadership of Secretary General Jefferson Koijee and underscores that those who emerged victorious bear the biggest responsibility of ensuring the re-election of President George Weah.

