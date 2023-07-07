Liberia: Gbarnga to Get First City Hall

...Major Lucial Herbert Disclosed

Gbarnga City Major, Lucia Herbert has disclosed plans to construct the first City Hall for the county capital since the establishment of the county in 1964.

Bong was created in 1964, along with Nimba, Lofa, and Grand Gedeh, when the administrative sub-divisions of Liberia were increased to a total of thirteen.

Speaking to the media recently in Gbarnga, Madam Herbert said the council and stakeholders are working collectively to ensure that the hall is constructed.

According to her, the city hall project will be her signature project under her administration. Madam Herbert noted that the City Hall project is vital to the county's transformation and its people.

The citizens and the county authorities have been using the Administrative Building for national events without the City Corporation taking ownership.

She further narrated that the City Council is in full support of such a vital project. Bong is a county in the north-central portion of the West African nation of Liberia.

Bong is one of the 15 counties that comprised of the first level of administrative divisions in the nation with twelve districts. Gbarnga serves as the capital of Bong County with the area of the county measuring 8,772 square kilometers (3,387sq mi). Bong in the Southern portion of the county bordered by Lofa and Gbarpolu Counties, to the North, Margibi and Montserrado Counties to the West, Grand Bassa County to the south, and Nimba County to the East. The northeast part of Bong borders the Republic of Guinea.