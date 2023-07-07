Nigeria: Media Reports On Ministerial List Fake News, Says Presidency

The presidency yesterday addressed the swirling speculations and rumours surrounding the much expected ministerial list.

Relying on what it described as the unique executive presidency system, Aso Villa, the nation's seat of power, affirmed that the decision to unveil the cabinet list rests solely with the president, who will determine the most opportune time for its release.

Speaking at a press conference at the presidential villa, special adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to the president, Dele Alake, dismissed what he termed the various speculations, innuendos, and rumors circulating in the media as baseless fabrications.

With Nigeria operating under an executive presidency rather than a parliamentary system, Alake highlighted the president's exclusive authority in forming the cabinet.

He stressed that it is the president's prerogative to decide the suitable moment to disclose the list of potential ministers.

Categorically, the presidential spokesman stated that all the information reported in the media regarding the ministerial list lacked any factual basis, and there was no truth to these claims.

Alake urged the public to exercise caution and not be swayed by the unfounded rumors circulating in the media.

He assured the citizens that they would be promptly informed of the president's intentions as soon as he is ready to make his decision.

He said, "But the simple truth is that, you know, this is an executive presidency, we're not running a parliamentary system. So, the President, the bucks stop on his table, and he decides when it's fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list. No. We are not aware of all the speculations, innuendos and rumours, all kinds of things in the media.

"Now, as a media man, I chuckle to myself that people want to sell, so they just fabricate. I can tell you all of those things you've been reading in the media are mere fabrications.

"There is no iota of truth in all of those things. When the President is good and ready. You will be the first to know about his intentions".

Meanwhile, Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, seeking the confirmation of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

Tinubu's request was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, who read it at plenary on Thursday.

The service chiefs to be confirmed are: Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

According to the letter, the request is in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The president asked the House to act expeditiously on the request, considering the level of insecurity in the country.

Tinubu had appointed the service chiefs when both chambers of the National Assembly were on request.