Nigeria: We'll Strengthen Military Ties With Nigeria - Chinese Govt

7 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

As three Chinese warships, on a five-day visit to Nigeria, sailed back, the Chinese government, yesterday, said the visit would strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries and their navies, as well as enhance maritime security.

Speaking at the Greenview Development Nigeria Limited, GDNL, terminal, in Apapa, Lagos, shortly after the leading warship, MSL Destroyer NANNING, set sail, the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China, Ms Yan Yuqing, said the visit would also improve the socio-economic relationship between both countries.

Yuqing, who disclosed that the visit was the third of its kind by the Chinese Military in Nigeria, said: "As you know China and Nigeria have a strategic partnership and the cooperation between both countries is important."

Speaking on the visit, she said: "During the five-day visit, there were lots of events with both navies. There were several tug exercises; there was also a visit to a primary school in Lagos where the Nigerian Navy made some donations. The visit is primarily to promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries. It was successful and the third of its kind by the Chinese Navy."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.