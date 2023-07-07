Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Unveils Waysay Wasa 3.0 Customer Reward Program With a Spectacular Event

Lonestar Cell MTN, a leading technology company, launched its highly anticipated customer reward program, Waysay Wasa 3.0, in a grand celebration that left the crowd of thousands in awe. The event took place at the Stephen Tolbert Estate Field in Paynesville and featured a captivating musical fanfare.

Kicking off the event, Lonestar Cell MTN staff, accompanied by roller skaters and other participants, paraded from the company's headquarters to the venue, creating an atmosphere of excitement.

Thousands of attendees were treated to a captivating concert, featuring electrifying performances by renowned artists Kpanto, Tikun J, Anitram, King Dennis, as well as talented local up-and-coming musicians. The event was expertly hosted by the charismatic Angel Michael, with DJ Spesh providing infectious rhythms that kept the crowd energized throughout the day.

The primary objective of this event was to launch the third edition of Waysay Wasa, which carries the theme "Da Yor Time to Win." Waysay Wasa 3.0 is a nationwide initiative that provides an opportunity for both existing and new subscribers, as well as sales agents, to enter an exciting raffle draw by simply dialing *156*2# to purchase data or voice bundles.

Manju Konneh, Acting Manager, Product and Services emphasized that this three-month campaign exemplifies Lonestar Cell MTN's dedication to creating shared value among its valued subscribers.

"It's our way of expressing our gratitude to our loyal customers and giving back to the communities we serve," he said.

This year's Waysay Wasa offers participants the chance to win a range of incredible prizes, including cutting-edge smartphones, bags of rice, bicycles, television sets, generators, cash prizes, and even an SUV.

The Momo Waysay Wasa 3.0 Raffle draw will span 12-weeks starting from June 30th and concluding in September. Each week, a computerized system, sanctioned by the National Lottery Authority, will randomly select winners from the pool of eligible entries.

To ensure a seamless process, Lonestar Cell MTN will personally notify winners via phone calls and officially announce them on the company's official social media channels. Winners can expect their prizes to be promptly dispatched, enabling them to experience the exceptional benefits of being a subscriber to Lonestar Cell MTN.

Christopher Ssali, General Manager of Mobile Financial Services, emphasized the broader impact of Momo Waysay Wasa 3.0. He stated, "With this program, we go beyond rewarding loyalty. We genuinely aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our subscribers through these prizes."

Lonestar Cell MTN continues to lead the telecommunications industry with its innovative customer-centric approach, and Waysay Wasa 3.0 serves as a testament to their commitment to enhancing the customer experience and fostering a sense of shared success.

For more information about Waysay Wasa 3.0 and updates on winners, please visit Lonestar Cell MTN's official social media channels or contact our customer support team.

About Lonestar Cell MTN: Lonestar Cell MTN is a leading telecommunications company, committed to providing exceptional mobile network services and innovative solutions to its customers. With a focus on customer satisfaction and community development, Lonestar Cell MTN continuously strives to exceed expectations and deliver cutting-edge technology to connect people and enhance lives.