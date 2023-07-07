Liberia: UN Resident Coordinator Wants Disabled Women's Political Participation

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Christine N. Umutoni wants women's participation in politics to be void of discrimination against women and girls living with disabilities.

She stated that there is a need for women and girls living with disabilities to be represented in political participation to reduce the low rate of women's participation in politics.

"While women's political participation rates are low overall, women with disabilities are even more underrepresented due to discriminatory norms and attitudes based on gender and disability," she said.

At the occasion marking the Human Rights 75th - June Activity on women and girls' participation in public and political life, the UN Envoy stated that discrimination against women and girls with disabilities makes people consider them incapable of voting or holding office.

She complained against stereotypical characteristics ascribed to women with physical or intellectual disabilities.

According to Madam Umutoni, this contributes to a lack of access to polling stations, inaccessible voting materials, and few women political candidates with disabilities.

She suggested that electoral processes should be inclusive and participatory, and any action to improve women's participation in political and public life must include women and girls with disabilities.

The UN resident coordinator noted that women's equal and meaningful participation in decision-making is not only a right in itself.

Instead, she said it also represents a necessary condition for women's rights to be respected and their interests to shape public decisions.

Madam Umutoni noted further that women's participation in political processes also improves them, builds their confidence and more inclusive decisions are made as different voices are heard.

Umutoni added that women's equal political participation and representation is also logical because it includes all women but is especially pertinent for women with disabilities.

According to Umutoni, studies and research have shown that one in five women around the world has a disability.

But far too often, she said, they are excluded from participating in decision-making because there is a lack of physical access to a room, or there is no sign language interpretation, or the information materials aren't in an accessible format.

At the same time, she called on the government to ensure that women and girls from historically marginalized groups must be supported to participate in all levels of decision-making in public and political life.

She urged the government to take concrete and transformative action to tackle gender-based violence and discrimination against women and girls in public and political life and to promote their participation in leadership roles.

"The government must exhibit the political will to ensure women with disabilities are not left behind and create an environment conducive to their participation," she said.

Meanwhile, Madam Umutoni has pledged that the UN through the relevant agency will ensure that women and girls with disabilities have the voice and space to participate in public and political life.