Liberia: House Cites MOPP, CRC, Golden Sifca

The House of Representatives has invited three companies operating in Southeast Liberia, Maryland Oil Palm Plantation, Cavalla Rubber Corporation, and Golden Sifca to appear before Plenary Tuesday, 11 July.

Plenary's decision Tuesday was triggered by a communication from Maryland County Electoral District 1 Representative P. Mike Jury on behalf of the Maryland legislative Caucus, in which he mentioned the willful failure of the Management of the Cavalla Rubber Corporation (CRC), Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) and Golden SIFCA to honor invitations (June 8, 2023 and June 27, 2023) extended them for meetings by the Maryland Legislative Caucus to provide information regarding the contents of their Concession Agreements signed with the Government of the Republic of Liberia and their service delivery capacities with the laws and Constitution of Liberia.

The Caucus mentioned in its letter to plenary that the action/inaction by the companies is construed as impediments to the functions of the Legislature (Article 44 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution), and as such seeks the indulgence of the House to invite before its Plenary on Tuesday, 11 July to explain reason(s) why they are not upholding the terms of their Concession Agreements.

Overwhelmingly, the workers have complained of the slave-like atmosphere of the various establishments.