Liberia: Justice Ministry Assures Crack Down On Influx of Drugs

Liberia's Solicitor General of Cllr. Nyanti Tuan has assured members of the House of Representatives that the Ministry of Justice will put measures in place to curtail the influx of drugs in the country.

Cllr. Tuan gave the assurance Thursday, 6 July 2023 during the 16th Day Sitting of the House of Representatives.

His appearance in Plenary was based on a communication by Nimba County Electoral District #7 Representative Roger S.W.Y. Domah, II.

In his communication, Rep. Domah raised serious concerns to include the influx of illegal drugs and firearms across Liberia's borders.

Rep. Domah wrote the plenary to invite the Joint Security to address the influx of illegal drugs and firearms across the national borders.

He said he was also concerned about the dramatic increase in the use of drugs among young people, and the potential threat to national security.

"Liberia has made international news for two big drug bursts in the last six months," he said.

He noted that the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and the National Security Agency intercepted a shipment of over 520 kilograms of cocaine, worth US$100 million in October 2022.

In February 2023, he said the LDEA seized 197kg of cocaine worth over US$37 million at the Freeport of Monrovia.

While he applauded the efforts of the LDEA and all other security apparatus that intercepted the drugs, he said he's deeply troubled that Liberia is becoming a transit point and a critical link in the international drug trade.

The Solicitor General said top security measures including thorough checking at various entries into the country to deal with the drug situation are currently in place.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Tuan has also assured Liberians of free, fair and transparent elections.

Following hours of deliberation, a motion was proffered by Margibi County Representative Ivar Jones that the Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean and NSA Boss be made to appear next week Tuesday to show reason why they should not be held in contempt.