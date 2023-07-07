Ghana: 'Art Education in Primary Schools Plays Valuable Role in Child's Devt'

A holistic approach to art education does not focus solely on technical skills, Mr Lloyd Jeeves, Curriculum Development and Programmes Manager for Cambridge Assessment International Education, has said.

He said research had shown that art education in primary schools played a valuable role in a child's development.

Mr Jeeves in an article on Cambridge Primary Art and Design Education, said the Cambridge Primary Art and Design curriculum was created on this premise, giving learners the space to explore and express themselves freely, supporting the development of social and reflective skills, and encouraging teachers to nurture an environment where learners could take risks and build resilience.

He said the in the African context of education, the arts were not considered as important as STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics).

Mr Jeeves observed that studies showed that the cultivation of arts subjects created the necessary balance to enhance performance in other learning areas that require more intense cerebral activity and are seen as more important.

He said art and design nurtured creativity in young minds, which supported them in solving problems in other Cambridge Primary subjects, including English, Mathematics, Science, Global Perspectives and Computing.

"Art develops concentration skills and perseverance as children explore different tools and materials, mastering their use to create beautiful objects and designs. These are important skills, necessary to excel in all other subjects," Mr Jeeves, stated.

He said free exploration of art tools further supported the development of accurate letter and number formation in English and Mathematics.

"Art and design provides a platform for all learners to communicate and express themselves, which especially aids learners who find communication and interaction challenging, including learners with autism," Mr Jeeves said.

He said the focus on experimental learning allowed learners to develop and challenge their motor skills in ways that were appropriate to their physical abilities.

Mr Jeeves said art and design education supported those with visual impairments to touch and manipulate materials with different textures and properties, thereby providing a wide range of sensory opportunities.

That, he said had created a safe, supportive, and inclusive space for learners to experiment and develop.

"An early introduction to art & design helps learners develop positive attitudes to creative thinking and creative subjects, which benefits future learning. The subject encourages them to celebrate their own and others' artistic experiences. This builds a sense of community in the classroom from an early age and fosters an openness to diversity as they experience art and design from different times and cultures," Mr Jeeves stated.