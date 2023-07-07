Liberia: LCC and Presbyterians-U.S. Dialogue On Historical Harm

The Liberia Council of Churches in collaboration with Presbyterian Church United States, has ended a one-day dialogue in Monrovia on historical harm and reparation relative to implementation of the TRC report.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 5, at the end of a one-day dialogue program on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Sinkor at the LCC office, the Co-Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in the United States, Sharon Starling-Lewis, underscored a need for more discussion in order to determine the way through which Christian community in the United States can assist the Liberia Council of Churches in meeting some of the challenges aimed at serving justice for victims of the Liberian civil war.

Reverend Starling-Lewis welcomed the discussion between the Presbyterian Church-USA and the LCC, while hopping to working on some of the issues discussed such as what reparation looks like in Liberia as developing country.

She added that her delegation is very appreciative because the valuable thing they can offer is testimonies and stories narrated at the dialogue.

"The fact that we have been able to pray together, dream together and share our vision about what can be done," she said; adding: "We will continue to hold discussion and seek God's guidance in whatever direction this will lead us."

She pledged the Liberia Council of Churches of the Presbyterian Church-USA's continuous advocacies to seek support for some of the dreams of the Council.

LCC General Secretary, Reverend Christopher Toe, appealed to the U.S.-based Presbyterian Church for assistance in implementing many of its programs.

Rev. Toe said the visit of the Presbyterian Church to Liberia comes at the time it is really needed because Liberia is heading to presidential and legislative elections.

"We are discussing the whole issue about the TRC report," he added.

He explained that they have just signed a memorandum of understanding with Civil Society Organizations in the country to initiate a joint action on implementation of the TRC recommendations of which reparation is a component.

According to him, they raised the issue of memoralization of people killed because of the Liberian civil war because this is an issue that has not been touched which the Council wants to bring to government's attention as it bad for the country.

"Generations growing up without seeing any respect for the dead and this brings in the question about what is the likelihood of them respecting the dead, there is also a possibility of continues conflict."

Also speaking, LCC President, Reverend Dr. Samuel Reeves and President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention, thanked the Presbyterian Church, USA for supporting the dialogue.

The one day engagement was held under the theme: "Historical Harm, Reparation and Orientation: Back to the Future", highlighting efforts aimed at implementation of recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, establishing a war crimes court and holding of violence-free elections.

The dialogue program was graced by Reverend Samuel Qiure, Bishop of the Liberia Annual Conference, United Methodist Church; First Vice President, LCC and Reverend Sanjee Abioseh Stepter, Second Vice President, LCC; a cross session of representatives from the National Muslim Council of Liberia, Civil Society Organizations, women and youth groups, and students, among many others.

Other members of the Presbyterian Church USA's eight-man delegation were Reverend Doctor Jermaine Ross Allam, Director, Center for the Repair Historical Harm; Miss Dayna Oliver, Associate for International Program Administration; and Dr. Elder Dianna Wright, Moderator, Ecumenical and Inter-Religious Relations.