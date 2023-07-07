Ghana: President Akufo-Addo, President Hichilema, Two Others to Be Honoured By VVU

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, will receive honorary awards for their distinguished service to the development of their respective countries.

Also to be honoured are former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Ose Opare at a ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

The Vice Chancellor of Valley View University, Ghana's premier chartered private university, Professor Peter Agyekum Boateng, announced this when he paid a courtesy called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

Professor Agyekum Boateng said the VVU would honour the four distinguished personalitieson on Friday, July 7, 2023, at a special honorary awards ceremony to be held at the university's chapel at the Oyibi campus.

The ceremony, according to the VVU, will be held under the theme; "Maintaining Excellence, Integrity and Service in an Era of Global Instability and Permissiveness."

Valley View University was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. In 1997 it was absorbed into the Adventist University system operated by the West Central African Division of Seventh-day Adventists headquartered in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Since 1983, the Adventist Accrediting Association (AAA) has been evaluating and reviewing the institution's accreditation status and programs. The University was affiliated to Griggs University, Silver Springs, Maryland, USA in 1997 to offer degrees in Theology and Religious Studies.

In 1997, the then National Accreditation Board, Ghana, granted the university college accreditation to award its own degrees. The Government of Ghana, in 2006, granted Valley View University a Presidential Charter to operate as an autonomous degree-granting institution.

This milestone makes Valley View University the first Chartered private university in Ghana. The university serves undergraduate and graduate students from all over the world.

It admits qualified students regardless of their religious background, provided such students accept the Christian principles and lifestyle which form the basis for the university's operations.