Nigeria: Stop My Monthly Pension, Ex-Governor Daniel Tells Abiodun

7 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Olasunkanmi Akinlotan

Mr Daniel says as a senator he is no longer entitled to the pension.

A former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has asked the state government to stop the payment of his monthly pension as an ex-governor.

Mr Daniel is now the senator representing the Ogun East district.

His request was in view of the "ethical code against double emoluments that a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who hitherto was a former State Governor, shall not be entitled to the payment of pension and allowances from such state."

The senator made the request through a letter he sent to the state governor and dated 14th June, a copy of which was obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The statement read in part: "I write to request for the suspension of my monthly pension/allowances of 676,376.95 (gross) (Six Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three Hundred Seventy-Six Naira, Ninety-Five Kobo) being paid as a former Executive Governor of Ogun State.

"It is pertinent to also have it on record that since I left the office in 2011, I have not benefitted from any welfare packages, be it medical, furniture, transportation etc."

Many state governments award their former governors generous pensions, despite the payment being widely criticised.

Many former governors have taken other public offices as senators or ministers at the federal level.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.