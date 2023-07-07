Sierra Leone: SIBA Commends ECSL, Urges Improvement On Logistical Arrangement

6 July 2023
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Sierra Leone Bar Association (SLBA) has commended the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone ECSL for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections on June 24th.

They recommended that the ECSL should improve on logistics planning to ensure early and effective distribution of election materials to designated polling stations in future elections.

SLBA recommended that the ECSL should provide adequate essential election materials for all polling stations to prevent delays during voting, and ensure that all ECSL staff at polling stations are clearly and adequately identified to prevent imposters and facilitate smooth voting process on elections day in coming election.

They called on ECSL to improve on its communications with the public to address misinformation and disinformation, which they say have the potential to undermine the credibility of the institution.

They noted that election observation groups should refrain from announcing election results because it is not only a usurpation of the constitutional mandate of ECSL, but it also heightens political tension.

"Where concerns are raised by any election observation group or political party, the issues should be determined in a court of competent jurisdiction. Save for the few challenges which the SLBA believes did not materially affect the outcome of the 24th June 2023 multi-tier elections, the SLBA notes that the June 24th 2023 multi-tier elections were free, fair and largely peaceful. The SLBA therefore commends the ECSL and the security personnel for their selfless service," the statement reads.

The SLBA observed the blatant misuse and abuse of social media, with serious misinformation, disinformation and falsehood posted and circulated across major social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok; and among others, fueled by political agents, leading to heighten political and ethno-regional tensions.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.