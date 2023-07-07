Africa: Mali Determined for Historic Battle Against Guinea in Olympic Play-Off

Mali's U23 team is ready to give their all in a decisive play-off match against Guinea in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, set to take place on Friday evening in Tangier.

After a narrow 4-3 defeat in a penalty shootout against hosts Morocco, following a 2-2 draw in the semi-final, Mali's coach, Badara Alou Diallo, has emphasized their hunger to seize this final opportunity for a berth in the Paris Olympics 2024.

During the pre-match press conference held at the Ibn Batouta Stadium on Thursday, Diallo highlighted the historical significance of facing Guinea, emphasizing the brotherly ties and shared history between the two nations.

"Facing Guinea will be historic," Diallo declared with conviction.

Acknowledging the similarities in playing style between the two teams, Diallo anticipates a challenging encounter. "Because we are brothers and share a history, both teams will be hungry to win and qualify for the Olympics," explained Diallo.

Despite the disappointment of their semi-final defeat, Diallo reassured that Mali has prepared meticulously and will employ strategic tactics to secure victory and Olympic qualification.

He expressed confidence in the team's physical and mental readiness, assuring that the demanding 120 minutes of the semi-final match have not depleted the players' energy reserves.

Lasini Diarra, who plays for Châteauroux in France, echoed Diallo's sentiments, emphasizing their unwavering determination to give their all on the pitch and secure a Paris Olympics qualification. "We were disappointed by our loss in the semi-final, but we have recovered and are now fully determined to fight," Diarra affirmed.

The defeat to Morocco has further fueled Mali's determination to bring pride to their nation by emerging victorious. With their spirits high and aspirations set, Mali's U23 team stands poised to deliver a performance that showcases their resilience and passion.

As the historic battle between Mali and Guinea unfolds on Friday, the intensity and commitment of both sides will be on full display. Each team will strive to etch their name in Olympic history and secure a cherished qualification spot for the Paris Games.