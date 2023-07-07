Liberia: I'm the Alternative for Liberia

-Sara Beysolow Nyanti says

Former Liberian diplomat to the United Nations Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti says she is the alternative for Liberia's quest for better leadership.

Madam Nyanti has been chosen to contest the Liberian presidency this October on the African Liberation League (ALL) political party ticket.

Addressing journalists in Congo Town Wednesday, 5 July 2023, Madam Nyanti said she has come as the alternative to rebuild the nation.

But she called for a collaborative effort from all Liberians in doing so.

On Tuesday, 4 July 2023, the ALL party chose Madam Nyanti as its political leader at a Special General Council in Kakata, Margibi County.

She is due to lead the party to the pending October presidential and legislative elections against multiple opposition parties and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

She recently retired as United Nations Assistant Secretary General, after nearly 20 years of serving humanity.

She said her party has the ideologies with significant networking being implemented across the country to deliver. However, the former UN diplomat rallied Liberians to get involved in making the change.

The 55-year-old diplomat stressed that she has joined the presidential race to serve Liberia, emphasizing that it's about time that she serves her country with loyalty.

She indicated that her ability in serving humanity around the world will prove vital to her quest to take over the nation's highest seat.

She believes that the time has come for her to serve and redeem Liberians.

She told reporters that Liberia has been lagging far behind in terms of institution building and development.

Notwithstanding, she said the time has come for Liberia to transition to a new page, a new alternative, where everyone's involvement is key.

"I'm here because I want to serve you the Liberian people, I have served women, children, men and boys around the World. It's about [time that] I serve you diligently," she indicated.

Madam Nyanti argued that it's not about the politics yesterday- it's about collaborative efforts from every Liberian to rebuild this nation.

She stressed that her goal is to build Liberia and serve the people with humility.

Madam Nyanti expressed confidence that she will triumph in the battle for the presidency.

She vowed to heal Liberia and Liberians who are without hope and are frustrated about voting in the election.