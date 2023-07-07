Nigeria: No Plan to Sack Workers or Pay Half Salaries - Osun Govt

7 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Osun government says it has adopted a phased payment system for pensioners

The Osun State government has said it has no plan to sack workers or to pay them half salaries.

Governor Ademola Adeleke's media aide, Olawale Rasheed, made the declaration in Osogbo on Thursday while dismissing a claim credited to a pressure group within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

"We affirm that there is neither a plan to sack workers nor any re-introduction of payment of half salaries.

"This is fake news, which the public is implored to ignore.

"Governor Adeleke is available to meet all stakeholders for the development of the state. As a responsive leader, he has met with many groups and associations since assumption of office.

"Many of such groups, including the protesting pensioners, have also been scheduled for appointments with the governor.

"It is important to note that the government has remained committed to meeting its financial obligations to workers, both in and out of service.

"The government can, however, not pay off all outstanding salaries and pensions all at once due to paucity of funds, which is known to all stakeholders.

"The administration has adopted a phased payment system, but with an increase in the amount paid monthly to the pensioners, among others," Mr Rasheed stated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.