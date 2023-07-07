Ghana: Airport Women's Hospital Workers Organise Blood Donation Exercise

7 July 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The workers of Airport Women's Hospital in Accra have donated 30 pints of blood to the National Blood Service to enable patients, especially pregnant women and new-born babies to have access to blood in times of emergencies.

This was during a one-day special blood donation exercise organised in partnership with National Blood Service, Zipline Ghana Limited and E&E Medical Centre in Accra.

The Public Relations and Marketing manager of Airport Women's Hospital, Miss Audrey Acheampong, said the exercise was the initiative of the workers as part of their contribution to the hospital.

She noted that the gesture was to ensure that women and children are saved in times of emergency, adding that there was no excuse for women and children to die as result of shortage of blood.

"It is unacceptable for people to die as a result of shortage of blood in this modern era, hence there's a need to provide blood for future use," Mrs Acheampong added.

Women and children have the right to live, hence there's a need to prepare for eventualities at the hospital.

"With this exercise, we are convinced that women and children would be saved not only at the hospital but across the nation," she said.

According to Miss Acheampong, they were looking forward to having periodic blood donation to support the exercise.

