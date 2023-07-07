Ghana: Land C'ssion, Religious Leaders Partner to Enhance Best Land Ownership Practices

The Lands Commission is courting the support of religious leaders on the promotion of compliance with the new Land Act 2020 (ACT 1036) to enhance responsible land ownership and management in the country.

To this end, the Commission has engaged leaders of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) on the Land Act and other related land issues to equip them foster best land ownership practices in their congregations.

The engagement formed part of the 2023 Annual National Delegates Conference of the GPCC held in Accra on June 27.

Acting Greater Accra Regional Lands Officer, Timothy Anyidoho, said the engagement was to equip the religious leaders with the necessary knowledge and insights into the Land Act, to enable them sensitise their congregations on their responsibilities as required under the Land Act.

He stated that, land was a critical resource for Ghana's development, hence the need for all citizens to comply with the law to enable the Lands Commission undertake effective land administration.

He said that compliance with the Act was crucial to avoid land disputes, illegal transactions, and encroachments, which have plagued the country in recent years.

Mr Anyidoho urged the leaders to be abreast with some key provisions of the Land Act, including land acquisition, ownership, registration, and dispute resolution.

He cautioned the members not to involve themselves in practices that might prevent a land owner from developing their land or personally through another person, adding that such practices were liable on summary conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than ten years.

In line with the law, he admonished the members to emulate the set-up of the Customary Land Secretariats to undertake proper book keeping and records and use the services of professions for the handling of their land issues.

Recognising the influence of religious leaders in their respective communities, Mr Anyidoho urged the participants to disseminate the knowledge gained during the session to their congregations.

He emphasised the importance of preaching responsible land ownership, adherence to legal procedures, and the avoidance of fraudulent activities related to land transactions.

Mr Immanuel Tettey, General Secretary of the GPCC, expressed gratitude to the Lands Commission for engaging the congregation on the provisions of the new Act saying that "the event will equip religious leaders with the necessary tools to guide their congregations in land-related matters."

He pledged the GPCC's commitment to promoting responsible land ownership and called on other religious bodies to collaborate to ensure effective land administration in the country.

Eunice Opoku, Communications Officer of Lands Commission presented Copies of the Land Act to the Council.