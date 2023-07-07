Ghana: The Expected Positive Lofty Implications From the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda

analysis

The Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda is indeed a gigantic developmental programme which is expected in every way to make Ghana completely self-reliant and independent from foreign loans assistance in her developmental aspirations as a fast developing African country at the present time.

However, some skeptics and cynics either Ghanaians or non Ghanaians may see this gigantic developmental agenda as a mere political rhetoric or slogan that will not bring anything good or benefits to Ghana.

It must be noted that in a society of humans, there are always skeptics and cynics who doubt or even see no good in their mentality and consciousness.

These category of humans are always antagonistic to anything that rational and well meaning people in the society intend to do positively for the benefit and welfare of the whole society.

As far as universal human rights are concerned, these types of humans must be accommodated and tolerated to also live in the society as humans.

By natural law, no matter what these class of negative people do by their utterances and actions, they never succeed to overwhelm or overshadow what the majority in the society seek to do for the benefit of the entire society.

Like the great play of Henrik Ibsen, father of modern drama titled "An Enemy Of The Society", this class of negative individuals must be simply regarded as enemies of the society, for they have nothing to offer for the benefit of the society.

Thus, in the present ongoing Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda, this class of negative people cannot be avoided in any way.

Despite the views and activities of these negative individuals of the society, the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda holds a promising future for Ghana in her continual developmental aspiration.

All that the government and people should do now is to try to work very hard with commitment and sacrifice to ensure that the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda succeeds at all costs!

To this end, all Ghanaians in all walks of life must get on deck the stateship and contribute positively in various ways; big or small to ensure that this brilliant gigantic developmental programme succeeds to make Ghana self-reliant and independent in her quest for optimum economic growth, development and prosperity.

If the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda succeeds to make Ghana completely self-reliant and independent from foreign loans and assistance, it will serve as a great inspiration and example to be followed by other African countries which are struggling at the present time to experience economic growth development and prosperity.

It is of much worry and concern to observe that in spite of Africa being naturally endowed with the greatest and inexhaustible natural resources in the world, African countries still depend on Euro-America and elsewhere for loans and assistance in their developmental aspirations after gaining political independence from European colonialism and exploitation many years ago.

This situation is unpleasant, unacceptable and demeaning to the dignity and image of Africans as human beings.

African countries; and for that matter, Africans must try to redeem themselves from this disgraceful and humiliating situation and assert themselves economically in the pursuits of their developmental aspirations.

Africans have their continent to be fabulously rich in natural resources to be behaving like beggars to European countries and others in the world which are less naturally endowed, in order to pursue their developmental aspirations? Is this not humiliating?

It must be noted that the Chinese literally closed their doors to the rest of the world for many years and were solely self-reliant and independent in their developmental aspirations; and quite recently, they came out of their insulation and hibernation to be what they are in the eyes of the modern world today!

Why can't African countries and for that matter, Africans emulate this fine example from the Chinese experience to assert themselves as the Chinese had done?

It can be done if Africans take it upon themselves to do so with a strong will and determination. God helps those who help themselves; so the old adage goes!

Africans must therefore come to their senses now; and stop behaving like the proverbial hen sitting on her eggs unhatched!

Since Ghana is the star of Africa, her present ongoing Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda developmental aspirations must be fully supported in every way to succeed so that it can be a precedent and a shining example for the rest of African countries to follow, to be free from dependence on foreign loans and aid in the pursuit of their developmental aspirations.

To this end, I reiterate that all Ghanaians in all walks of life must jump into the bandwagon of the stateship to ensure that this great challenging developmental aspiration eventually succeeds to inspire the rest of African countries to follow.

In conclusion, I state with optimism that Ghana will reinforce her influence on the African continent if her unprecedented developmental aspiration, Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda succeeds.

I sincerely believe that the rest of Africa is anxiously looking up to Ghana with great expectation as far as the positive impact of this great unprecedented developmental aspiration is concerned.

In fact, Ghana and the rest of Africa must be free and independent from foreign loans and aid in whatever form, from foreign countries at this present time of the 21st century of recorded human history.