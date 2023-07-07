Ghana: NPP Completes Vetting of 10 Presidential Aspirants

The Nine-Member Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), chaired by Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has completed the vetting of all the 10 presidential aspirants at the party's campaign office in Accra.

Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, was the last aspirant to be vetted by the committee yesterday, as the aspirants await the committee's report.

Per the revised timelines issued by the party last month, the vetting committee is expected to submit its report to the National Executive Committee through the General Secretary on Monday, July 10, 2023.

At its first sitting on Monday, July 3, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen and energy expert, Mr Kwadwo Opoku were the first batch of aspirants who were vetted.

The second batch of three aspirants who went through the vetting process on the second day, were Mr Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP.

Three other aspirants who met the committee on the third day were former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Mr Joe Ghartey.

In a brief interview with the media, Dr Afriyie Akoto said he was so far impressed with the vetting process, stressing that "he is satisfied with the process."

"So far my campaign has been successful. The reception from the people had also been wonderful as we have started from the Greater Accra Region. We will be continuing in the Central Region to the Eastern Region. We will as well visit the Ashanti Region and then complete the tour in the remaining regions. As my message is going on well with the delegates, they realise that I am very much aware of their situations," Dr Afriyie Akoto said.

He said their electorates were confident that the party would grow stronger under his leadership as the flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

Mr Joe Ghartey said although the vetting was done in-camera, the process was a family conversation and enjoyable, stressing that "everything about my campaign is moving accordingly as planned."

As reported earlier, unlike the filing of nominations where supporters of the aspirants were allowed to follow their candidates into the premises, this time around, only the aspirants were granted permission into the compound throughout the whole vetting process.