Ghana: Football for Schools Project Launch Aug. 12

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with FIFA has scheduled August 10-12 for the commencement of the FIFA Football for Schools project.

This follows the approval of the GFA's application for the FIFA Football for Schools Programme for implementation in accordance with the necessary FIFA guidelines.

As part of the project, there will be training of selected PE Teachers from all the regions in Ghana by FIFA Specialists as Trainee Trainers.

The trained teachers will then train other PE Teachers in their respective regions.

This project forms part of the GFA's quest to develop all aspects of the game and to ensure that members were duly supported by FIFA to boost capacity, a statement from the FA said.

"After a thorough review of the documentation provided, the FIFA Football for Schools administration has decided to approve your application to start implementing the programme in Ghana" said Fatimata Sidibe, Director, FIFA Football for Schools.

The FIFA Football for Schools administration will work with the GFA to coordinate the release of the Football for Schools mobile app in Ghana, as well as to provide appropriate training and capacity-building support for users (selected public schools in Ghana).

According to the FA statement, the GFA was working with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) on the programme to benefit students between the ages of 10-14 years.

The association will also ensure that there is gender parity as all schools selected are mixed schools. This programme will further support GFA's project to introduce football to young girls as early as possible to increase the participation of girls in football.

"The GFA is extremely happy that its application has received approval from FIFA. This programme will benefit the Schools and Colleges as a member of the Association and a lot of PE Teachers and students between ages 10 to 14. The GFA will continue to work assiduously with its partners, FIFA, the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure the success of this excellent programme" said President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

--FA