Ghana: TUDEC Fetes Needy, Vulnerable to Mark Eid-UL-Adha

TUDEC Development Centre and Time To Help, both non-governmental organisations (NGOs) last Friday presented parcels of meat to the needy and vulnerable in Accra as part of this year's Eid-ul- Adha celebrations.

Mr Mustafa Kaya, a volunteer of TUDEC on behalf of the group said the presentation which is the eighth also formed part of the group's corporate social responsibility as required by every Muslim.

The package he explained was not only limited to Muslims, but Christians too because the festival is celebrated in the form of sacrifice by slaughtering of cows.

According to Mr Kaya, the slaughtering of cows must be performed bearing in mind Islamic guidelines and rules in order to reach out to people in the various communities regardless of their religion.

The distribution he explained was also done in other Metropolitan cities including Tema, Wa, Takoradi, Kumasi, Koforidua and Cape Coast.

Mr Kaya indicated that a total of 650 cows were slaughtered this year and urged the society to help the needy especially the disadvantaged to enable them live dignified lives.

He said TUDEC is an association built on the principle of love, tolerance, promotion of dialogue and peaceful co-existence.

Mr Kaya indicated that the group also aimed at creating the right resources opportunities for everyone to become active member of society, hence the motor "Putting People First."

The Imam of the Adabraka Central Mosque, Faisah Ibrahim commended the group for their annual gesture which he said would put smiles on the faces of the beneficiaries.

"This celebration he said is about caring and sharing so if TUDEC and Time To Help have come to undertake Allah's duty as prescribed by the Quran, they must be commended," he added.