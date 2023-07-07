Ghana: NPP Presidential Race - Dr Bawumia Begins Campaign Tour of Ashanti Region ...Inaugurates Campaign Office

Kumasi — The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has begun his campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in next year's election with a tour of the Ashanti Region, where he inaugurated his campaign office.

The office is located at Asokwa, in the Subin Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

At the inaugural ceremony on Thursday, the Vice President called on all and sundry in the NPP to join hands to break the eight to set a record in the country.

Present to grace the occasion yesterday included former Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mr Isaac Osei, and chief executives of the district assemblies, Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah Bonsu, some traditional leaders and other party officials.

Addressing a large gathering, Dr Bawumia called on the party to engage in campaign devoid of insults against any person.

He mentioned that all the aspirants were one and yearning for the same goal and as such there was no need for anyone to engage in politics of insults.

The almost two weeks' campaign, would see the Vice President and his entourage touring all the constituencies in the Ashanti Region to canvass for votes to lead the party into 2024 general elections.