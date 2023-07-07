Ghana: Ga South Assembly Sued Over Land At Ngleshie Amanfro

The High Court in Accra, Land Division is to hear a motion for an order for joinder of Ga South Municipal Assembly to a land litigation case on Monday.

Mr Edward Lawer, the Managing Director of Rewal Company Limited and application want the court to stop the assembly, the Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Nyami Stephen and Municipal Engineer, Daniel Sowah pending the final determination of the dispute.

It is the case of the applicant that the defendants are doing construction on the land in support of the encroachers who attempted several times some years back to encroach on the land.

Mr Lawer stated in the affidavit in support of the motion for joinder that he brought the matter to the court because it was the appropriate forum to dispense justice in such a case.

The applicant want the court to order the defendant, privies, agents, assigns and work men to stop allocating and carrying out construction works on the land.

The motion for joinder originated from a suit in which Mr Lawer stated that he is seeking a number of reliefs including the regularisation of documents covering 56 plots of land, he paid for to the Kwashie Gborlor Family of Ngleshie Amanfro in Accra.

In the original motion applicant averred that he entered into a lease agreement with the Gborlor Family in 1995 for the acquisition of hundred plots measuring 100 X 80 each located in Ngleshie Amanfro, Accra.

He stated that upon making payments, the defendant family caused a deed of title to be prepared for him covering about 37 plots and same handed to him which he registered but later found that it was not where he was shown that is registered.

Mr Lawer said he drew the attention of the family to the development wherefore they prepared and handed to him another deed of title covering a total of 56 plots, but upon registration at the Lands Commission, it was again detected that the allocation fell into government acquired land for Weija Dam.

Mr Lawer said until date, the Gborlor Family had not done anything about the status of the land he paid for.

He therefore, asked the court for an order compelling the defendants to regularise documents covering the allocated 56 plots and also allocate another 14 plots being the balance of the 100 plots he paid for in the alternative, the defendant he compelled to pay the applicant monies for the land at the current sales price.