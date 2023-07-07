Ghana: Oti Region - Man Beheaded in Bush At Ntewusae

The body of an unidentified beheaded man has been found in a bush at Ntewusae, a farming community in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

Some residents of the area found the body of the yet-to-be identified deceased lying naked in a supine position.

Confirming the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA),

Mr Philip Donkor, the Assembly Member of Ntewusae Electoral Area said upon receiving the information, he reported to the Police at Kete-Krachi Divisional Headquarters later conveyed the body to the morgue.

Some residents were reported to have lamented the killing, describing it as strange and a bad omen for the community.

After the discovery, many community members started calling their relatives and friends to know if they were safe, a resident who identified herself as Grace Yaa Seyire Kumah told GNA.

Meanwhile, a police source has confirmed the incident.