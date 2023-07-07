Ghana: New Executives of E.P Students Union, Russia-Shukura, Take Office

A total of 10 new executives of the Evangelical Presbyterian Students Union, Russia-Shukura, was at the weekend inducted into office.

The induction and handing over ceremony was held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church-Nazareth Congregation at Russia-Shukura in the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly.

The new executives would each serve a four-year term.

The District Pastor of the EP Church-Nazareth Congregation, Rev. Senyo Kwasi Adu, charged the new executives to ensure they were not influenced by ungodly practices and dedicate their tenure towards the propagation of the gospel, saying "work diligently for the glory of God and the church".

He charged the newly inducted officers to ensure that every member of their organisations and beyond received equal attention irrespective of their groups or party affiliations.

"Leaders must always be agents of change and in tune with the needs of the people, therefore their failure to perform erupts the disappointment and suffering of the members," he said.

The newly elected president of the EPSU, Russia-Shukura branch, Ms Jane Danquah, in her remarks, commended the past executives for their unending contribution to the EPSU, saying "she is a shepherd who likes to work in the presence of the Lord at all times".

She appealed to the past and newly elected executives to support her in the discharge of her duties to the glory of God and the EPSU.

Also, citations were presented to the past and newly elected presidents of the EPSU, Mr Faunel Donkor and Ms Danquah, for their commitment towards the growth and successes of the EPSU.