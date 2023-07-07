Ghana: Vodafone Ghana Rewards Customer Loyalty in Ashanti Region

Vodafone Ghana as part of its Ashanti Month initiative aimed at rewarding Asanteman's faithfulness to the brand has rewarded its loyal customers.

It hosted a special dinner for its long-standing customers in Kumasi featuring sumptuous cuisines, drinks, entertainment by comedian, OB Amponsah, and presentation of unique souvenirs to customers.

Tawa Bolarin, Vodafone Ghana's Enterprise Business Unit Director, who was actively involved in customer events, said, "At Vodafone Ghana, the customer is at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to not just providing exceptional services, but also to engaging with our customers to understand their unique needs. This enables us to innovate and deliver solutions that truly make a difference in their lives."

He said Vodafone's innovative solutions had been instrumental in supporting businesses in the Ashanti region and throughout the country.

"Too Moorch" Mobile Package provides the most flexible, best value mobile package, enabling employees in the same organisation to connect seamlessly and communicate for free.

He said, "Your Business Online platform empowers SMEs to establish an online presence, while the Enterprise Wi-Fi service offers high-speed internet. Additionally, the Merchant Interoperability solution, which allows businesses to receive mobile money payment from all customers irrespective of network, has contributed immensely towards direct revenue growth for businesses across the nation."