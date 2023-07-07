Liberia: Henry Costa Admits Strained Relationship With Former VP Boakai - Set to Make Big Announcement On Monday

Monrovia — Mr. Henry P. Costa who used to be an ardent supporter of the presidential bid of former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party has told the VOA's Daybreak Africa that "things are not like they used to be" between him and the former Vice President.

Costa, a member of Benoni Urey's All Liberian Party and one of the most-listened-to talk show hosts, is widely known for using his platform over the past few years to propagate messages of Amb. Boakai and at the same time launch attacks against anyone who speaks against the interest of Amb. Boakai.

However, the relationship between Costa and the former Vice President went cold recently, when the Unity Party standard bearer decided opted to choose Senator Jeremiah Koung of the Movement for Democratic Reconstruction (MDR) as his running mate.

This is a decision that apparently did not go down well with supporters of the All Liberian Party.

Costa's interview on Thursday with VOA's Daybreak Africa was a curtain raiser to a major press conference which is expected to happen on Monday where he would announce his next decision amid rumors that he intends to contest the Liberian presidency.

"People find my silence very concerning because we're not known to be to be a silent people, so, Monday's press conference is going to lay out the way forward for us and to give people an appreciation of what happened exactly, to address perceptions that went unabated," Costa told the VOA.