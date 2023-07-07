Liberia: Renowned Scientist Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan Lectures At Nimba and Ame Universities

Sanniquellie — Africa's prominent infectious diseases scientist, Dr. Dougbeh Chris Nyan, M.D., has introduced peer-review journal seminar series at two major Liberian universities, the Nimba University and the African Methodist Episcopal University, during lectures in public health, laboratory science, and medicine in Liberia this academic semester.

First- and second-year public health students and upper-level students of the natural sciences and nursing benefited from Dr. Nyan's course lectures. The materials focused on various branches of public health, epidemiology, accurate diseases diagnostics, and proper patient management.

Regarding faculty enrichment, Dr. Nyan stressed that, "in the absence of practical bench and field research work in the public health and science departments, it is important that faculty be involved peer review journal seminar presentation to expose faculty to update research work of other expertise around the scientific world."

The renowned medical doctor and inventor, Dr. Nyan is continuing his unpaid voluntary national service in Liberia this semester by filling existing gaps in the educational, public health, and medical sectors.

In an interview on Radio Nimba, Dr. Nyan emphasized that, "national government needs to provide needed financial and material support to education and health to facilitate the training of the country's educational, medical and public health practitioners of the future."

He said, "government policies must be designed to strongly support research and development, as well as support faculty researchers and students so as to encourage innovation in science, medicine and technology in Liberia and Africa as a whole."

Dr. Nyan gave the inaugural seminar presentation on "Public Health Implications of Food Safety in Liberia and Africa" to the appreciation of the faculty and staff. According to information gathered, Dr. Abdul Bah, Chairman of the Public Health Department at the AME University has made the seminar series mandatory for faculty.

The Liberian medical scientist, Dr. Nyan, is the world-acclaimed inventor of the US-patented rapid multiplex real-time isothermal test for infectious diseases (The NYAN-TEST). The Nyan-Test simultaneously detects and discriminates up to 7 infections in one hour using one test. This includes Coronaviruses, HIV/AIDS, malaria, Ebola and many more. Dr. Nyan has received three US patents for his inventions and is the winner of the 2017 African Innovation Award Special Prize for Social Impact for his invention.