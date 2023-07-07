Liberia: Senate Attributes Deplorable Road Conditions in the Country to Companies Owned By Officials of Govt

Monrovia — Liberia's Senate has raised serious concerns over the deplorable state of the country's roads, attributing the issue to the actions of government officials who own construction companies. In violation of Article 90B of the Liberian Constitution, which prohibits public officials from receiving benefits related to their government duties, lawmakers have discovered that certain government officials in the Executive and Legislative branches are using their influence to secure contracts for their own companies.

Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County revealed that influential government officials are deliberately delaying road construction projects awarded to their companies. This revelation has sparked discussions on conflicts of interest within the Senate. Senator Dillon specifically named New Millennium Construction Company, Desire Construction Company, JD Construction, Chen Construction, and Fultsure Builders as examples of companies owned by government officials, including some members of the Legislature, that have failed to fulfill their contractual obligations due to their connections in the government.

Senator Dillon's concerns about conflicts of interest have resonated with many other senators, prompting the Senate to take action. During a session held on July 6, 2023, the Senate voted unanimously to summon the Minister of Public Works, the CEOs of the implicated companies, and the Public Procurement Concession Commission to appear before the Senate. This hearing aims to investigate why these companies have received government funds but have failed to complete their projects. Additionally, the Senate expects the company owners to prove their ownership and explain their actions.

The Senate's decision was prompted by Sinoe County Senator J. Milton Teahjay, who expressed alarm over the deplorable state of roads across the country, despite companies allegedly receiving payments for road rehabilitation projects, especially in the southeastern region. The Senate Committee of a Whole has scheduled the appearance of the authorities from the Ministry of Public Works, the Public Procurement Concession Commission, the National Road Fund, and the CEOs of the concerned companies for Tuesday, July 11, 2023. This hearing aims to ascertain why these contracts have not been fully implemented while the country's roads continue to deteriorate.

The Liberian Senate has requested that all cited companies submit the necessary documentation related to their contracts by Monday, July 10, 2023. This will enable the Senate to gather essential information before the scheduled hearing on Tuesday.